Display of firearms banned in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The administration on Friday imposed a ban on carriage and display of firearms to ensure the security of public and law & order in the district.

A press release stated that the display of firearms may create a serious law and order situation in the district.

“And now therefore, I, Abdul Haseeb, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, do hereby in exercise of the powers conferred upon me Under Section 144 Cr.P.C read with Home & Tribal Affairs Department Government of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa letter No.S.O(Judl)/ HD/3-92/08 dated 22.03.2018 order ban on display of firearms Under Section 144 Ch.Pc in the municipal limits of district Lakki Marwat,” the release concluded.