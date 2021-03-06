Loudspeaker use by protesters upsets patients

LAHORE:A sit-in held in Services Hospital on Friday with free use of loudspeakers caused trouble to the admitted and visiting patients.

The protest demonstration was organised by the Grand Health Alliance Pakistan against the MTI Act introduced by Punjab government. The protesters also demanded 25 ad hoc relief allowance to all employees of the Health Department without any discrimination. The patients and their attendants have demanded the Health Department authorities to take notice of the loud music being played in the hospital outside the emergency ward and take action against those responsible.