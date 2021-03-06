Pakistan is facing soaring levels of environmental degeneration like any other country, which causes loss to the national economy to the tune of billions of rupees annually. However, it is heartening to note that various initiatives worth billions of rupees have been taken by the government for ecosystem restoration under the Clean Green Pakistan project. It is noteworthy that developing countries are facing environmental issues such as deforestation of natural resources, desertification, soil erosion, rising sea levels, raging forest fires, depleting fresh water resources and melting glaciers – all of which are mostly caused by humans.

It is worth mentioning that healthier ecosystems with richer biodiversity, provide greater benefits such as more fertile soil, bigger yields of timber and fish, and larger stores of greenhouse gases. The country is also committed to the global efforts for ecological restoration through nature-based solutions.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar