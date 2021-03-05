FBR-PITB one-widow venture for registration of business, taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have taken a significant step to ease doing business and facilitate taxpayers by launching a one-window facility for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual)/ Association of Persons (AOP) in the Government of Punjab’s Business Portal and FBR.

This facility enables applicants to be registered with Punjab Business Portal and FBR in one go without visiting FBR’s field offices or its website. As a first step applicants will apply for registration on PITB’s Business Registration Portal (BRP) at https://business. punjab.gov.pk/. As soon as the applicant is registered in BRP, the system will cross-verify registration profile in FBR’s database. If applicant is not registered, the system shall automatically register the applicant and send confirmation email and SMS to the applicant. If an applicant is already registered with FBR, registration data will be shared with BRP.

In line with policy of the Prime Minister, the automation and integration of the above-mentioned registration process will significantly reduce taxpayers hassle and help in creating an environment conducive to smooth and efficient businesses in Pakistan.