Women minorities to get representation in DRCs: IGP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday announced inclusion of women and minorities in Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs).

“Women and minorities would also be given representation in DRCs so has to make dispute resolution process more effective,” he remarked.

This announcement was made by IGP during his visit to Mardan to address chairman and members of Dispute Resolution Councils of Mardan Region at Town Hall Mardan.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP said basic concept of Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) is based upon our values, traditions and Islamic principles and vowed that all available resources would be utilized for its furthering so as to ensure prompt and easy dispensation of justice to the public.

Regional Police Officer Mardan Sher Akhbar Khan, DPOs Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and media men largely attended the seminar. IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said that DRCs of Mardan Region are playing a pivotal and important role for the resolution of petty disputes and redressal of complaints of the general public. The ample proof of it is that it peacefully resolved more than 29 thousand disputes with full satisfaction of the parties concerned. He said that litigation amongst public continued from generation to generation on petty disputes but with the establishment of DRCs people are being provided quick and free justice.

The IGP maintained that keeping in view success of this system, now the western countries are also adopting this successful model. He pointed out that under this system 95% disputes of the parties concerned are being solved amicably and no other system can compete with this system in resolution of public disputes.

The IGP informed that the DRCs so for in the province have peacefully resolved thousands of disputes amongst the people and thus many families and generations had been saved from further sufferings.

IGP said DRCs have been established in all districts of the province which are giving very positive results in maintaining durable peace and tranquility in the province.

The Police chief highly appreciated the valuable services and effective role of the members of DRCs in Mardan Region and said that it may be emulated by all districts in the province. The IGP informed that people are accepting the decisions of DRCs whole heartedly due to the credibility and integrity of its members and added that they will be rewarded by Al-Mighty Allah in this world and hereafter. He assured that the suggestions and recommendations of the DRC members would be thread barley discussed in Police Policy Board meeting.