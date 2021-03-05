Solarization of UET Peshawar approved

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash, and Himayatullah, Advisor to KP CM for Energy and Power visited University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Thursday.

Kamran Bangash, gave the approval to initiate the “Solarization of UET Main Campus, project”, said an official handout. He said the KP government wanted to bring all nine public sector universities on solarization to reduce the overall power load.

The special assistant stressed that academic linkages signed with industry should have the real outcome to benefit society.

He directed UET to start the technical work for other universities as UET Peshawar is a leading university and we expect that it would come up as a recognized brand across the province.

Himayatullah said the project management needs to be strengthened for such megaprojects and assured UET Peshawar that the government would strengthen UET for enhancing its consultancy services.

Dr Najeebullah, Project Director, Swat University of Engineering Technology Peshawar briefed the delegation about the solarization project of UET Peshawar.