Resolution in Punjab PA for PM’s resignation

LAHORE: A PML-N MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The text of the resolution submitted by PML-N member Hina Parvez Butt said the premier has lost his confidence in the Parliament after the victory of PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani; this was a clear proof of this. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed miserably in running the system of the country, adding he should leave his seat immediately,” she concluded.