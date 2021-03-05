Resolution in Punjab PA for PM’s resignation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A PML-N MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The text of the resolution submitted by PML-N member Hina Parvez Butt said the premier has lost his confidence in the Parliament after the victory of PDM candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani; this was a clear proof of this. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed miserably in running the system of the country, adding he should leave his seat immediately,” she concluded.