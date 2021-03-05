close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Plantation drive at IIU

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Islamabad : International Islamic University president Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi inaugurated the spring plantation campaign on the university's new campus on Thursday by planting a fig sapling.

The plantation ceremony was attended by IIU Vice President Academics Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Chairman Department of Environmental Science Dr. Ibrar Shinwari, Chairperson Department of Environmental Science, Dr. Syeda Maria Ali, Assistant Director Horticulture Altaf Barki.

