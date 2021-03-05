Plantation drive at IIU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : International Islamic University president Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi inaugurated the spring plantation campaign on the university's new campus on Thursday by planting a fig sapling.
The plantation ceremony was attended by IIU Vice President Academics Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Chairman Department of Environmental Science Dr. Ibrar Shinwari, Chairperson Department of Environmental Science, Dr. Syeda Maria Ali, Assistant Director Horticulture Altaf Barki.