Printing industry join-hands to launch CBT based National Diploma at level-5 in Pakistan

Karachi: Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University (SBBDU) in Karachi today marked the start of remarkable partnership through launch of National Diploma at level-5 in Post Printing Operations under competency-based-training and assessment (CBTA) approach.

The first round of training cycle began today at Time Press Private Limited and Saima Packaging simultaneously, which are the member enterprises of PAPGAI. These enterprises will support training of 50 young men and women in printing and graphic industry.

Dr. S.M. Minhajuddin, CEO Times Press Private Limited, Mr. Aleem Tinwala – Director Saima Packaging Private Limited and Mr. Salman Haroon – Chairman TVET Committee, PAPGAI marked this occasion a notable one. They highlighted the demand of human resource in printing industry and training of human resource as per CBTA approach a worthwhile effort. Interest of industry in taking lead for design and delivery of competency-based-training can be resource saving for industry, they mentioned.

Vice Chancellor of SBBDU, Dr. Aurangzeb Khan appreciated the forthcoming approach of industry in printing sector and called this step as one-of-its-kind in Pakistan within the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) arena.***