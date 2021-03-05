Young man killed

Islamabad: A young man in his twenties identified as Sardar Alian, has been gunned down at village Dakki, adjacent to Bari Imam, on a minor issue, police said Thursday.

The Secretariat police have registered case and starting efforts to hunt down the killer. The police said that Sardar Alian was working as private security guard. When he was on his way back home, one, Ehtasham intercepted him and opened firing publicly and ran away after killing him.