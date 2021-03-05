close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 5, 2021

Young man killed

Islamabad

Islamabad: A young man in his twenties identified as Sardar Alian, has been gunned down at village Dakki, adjacent to Bari Imam, on a minor issue, police said Thursday.

The Secretariat police have registered case and starting efforts to hunt down the killer. The police said that Sardar Alian was working as private security guard. When he was on his way back home, one, Ehtasham intercepted him and opened firing publicly and ran away after killing him.

