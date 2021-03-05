close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Divided we fall

Newspost

 
For the first time in Pakistan’s 72-year-long political history, one has observed the worst kind of the battle between the sitting govt and opposition parties where there are no signs of compromises to safeguard Pakistan and its people. It’s time the sitting government and opposition parties joined hands to address the real challenges of Pakistan and stopped treating each other like enemies.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

