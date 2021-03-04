Highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day in 2021, one death, 226 cases

Rawalpindi: The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours is the highest in a day after December 24 last year while positivity and number of cases reported from ICT is also the highest in the last three months.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ that as many as 174 patients have been tested positive against 3934 tests run in the federal capital having positivity at 4.46 per cent in the last 24 hours.

He said both the positivity and the number of cases appeared from ICT are the highest in a day in the last three months.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that as many as 226 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region in the last 24 hours taking tally to 57,850 while the virus has claimed another life from Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 636. No patient died of COVID-19 from ICT in the last two days though 501 patients from the federal capital had already lost their lives due to the illness. To date, a total of 1,137 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities.

As many as 174 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking tally to 44,690 of which 42,317 have recovered. After addition of 60 more active cases to the existing pool of active cases from ICT, the number has jumped to 1,872, the highest after January 16 this year. From Rawalpindi district, another 52 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease in the last 24 hours taking tally to 13,160 of which 12,199 patients have recovered from the illness according to the district health office Rawalpindi. There were a total of 325 active cases of the illness from Rawalpindi of which 44 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 281 were in home isolation on Wednesday.