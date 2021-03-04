Revival package distribution to communities begins

CHITRAL: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has started distribution of revival packages among the community beneficiaries in two union councils Drosh-1 and Drosh-2.

Under the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation (PPAF)-funded programme for poverty reduction (PPR), the revival package was provided in three different categories, including food ration, agriculture and kitchen gardening inputs.

The beneficiaries are being identified by the community organisations and local support organisations (LSOs) through a mechanism devised for the purpose. Additional Deputy Commissioner (relief) Abdul Wali Khan participated in a revival package distribution event at Drosh where 204 families were provided packages under the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC Chitral lauded the services of the SRSP in supporting poor people who have been affected by Covid-19 as well. He said that the district administration would extend full cooperation to the SRSP.

In another distribution activity, Drosh Assistant Commissioner Abdul Haq distributed the package among 56 families from Bioli valley. The package included food ration, agri-input and kitchen gardening support.

He appreciated the support of the SRSP in providing relief to the communities. The officials of the SRSP said that 1,830 persons would be provided assistance under the PPAF-funded programme.