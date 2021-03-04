College professors promoted to BPS-20

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has notified the promotion of seven professors (BPS-20) of Islamabad’s government colleges.

According to the notification, three male and two female associate professors (BPS-19) of the federal government colleges and two male associate professors of model colleges have been promoted as professors (BPS-20).

The Central Selection Board had recommended the promotions last month before the prime minister endorsed them.

The principal of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Khalid, principal of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 Associate Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar and principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 Associate Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal have been promoted as professors (BPS-20).

The principal of the Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4 Associate Professor Rakshanda Manzoor got promotion as professors (BPS-20), while Associate Professor at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 Shabana Tabassum upgraded as Professor BPS-20.

Associate Professors/Principals of model colleges set up Dr. Saeedullah and Dr. Tariq Masood have been promoted as professors (BPS-20). The promotees will be on probation for a period of one year under Rule 21 of the Civil Servants APT Rules, 1973.

The Federal Government College Teachers Association congratulated the newly-promoted professors.

A representative of the FGCTA, Professor Tahir Mahmood said the promotees deserved the recognition and responsibility of the new positions and were capable enough to undertake the responsibilities and challenges of the new positions.

He thanked the education secretary and FDE director-general and appreciated their efforts for the cause of education in the capital.