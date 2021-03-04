Lahore win Quaid Games powerlifting, TT titles

LAHORE: Lahore division emerged winners in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Powerlifting (female) and Table Tennis (male) Championship 2021 on Wednesday.

Gujranwala remained runners up in Table Tennis (male) event.

In Women’s Powerlifting event, Lahore division girls grabbed first position with 101 points while the second and third positions went to Faisalabad (59 points) and Sargodha (54) divisions, respectively. Bahawalpur took 4th position with 30 points followed by Gujranwala (27), Sahiwal (16), DG Khan (11), Multan (2) and Rawalpindi division (1).

The Men’s Weightlifting title went to Gujranwala division which accumulated 125 points, Lahore grabbed second position with 106 point, Faisalabad finished third with 78 points followed by Sahiwal (34 points), Sargodha (15), Multan (14), DG Khan (3) and Bahawalpur (2 points).

Rawalpindi shocked Lahore by 3-0 in the first match of the day in the Women’s Table Tennis team event. Rawalpindi’s Saba outplayed Lahore’s Fatima by 11-9, 11-9 and 11-9. Wajiha of Rawalpindi exhibited wonderful fighting skills when she recovered from a two-set deficit against Lahore’s Rida and emerged the winner by 12-14, 12-14, 11-7, 11-7 and 11-7. Rawalpindi’s Natasha won her match in straight sets against Lahore’s Shiza by 11-5, 11-7 and 11-3.

In another match of Women’s Table Tennis team event, Bahawalpur toppled DG Khan by 3-0. Bahawalpur’s Rida, Samina and Nasra defeated DG Khan’s Kalsoom, Samina and Aysha in straight sets without much trouble.

In the first match of Men’s Table Tennis team event, Gujranwala division thrashed Sargodha by 3-0. Gujranwala’s Hamad defeated Sargodha’s Arman by 12-10, 11-4 and 11-7. Gujranwala’s Haseeb and Shahzad also won their matches comfortably.

In the Women’s Powerlifting event, Faisalabad’s Tahreem Aslam emerged winner in the 57kg weight category event followed by Saiqa Nadeem of Lahore and Rimsha Nawaz of Bahawalpur.