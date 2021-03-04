Lost glory

I am a resident of Satellite Town, Rawalpindi. For the past two decades, the encroachment mafia has forced me to boycott going to Commercial Market for groceries. It is difficult to walk in the market, let alone drive a car. I prefer to cover extra kilometres to go to Sector I-8, Islamabad, instead of going to Commercial Market which is close to my house.

Once in a blue moon, officials from the encroachment department carry out raids following which everything falls in order for a short time. My question is: Who has authorised shop owners to display their goods on the footpath and on the road? Whatever gap is left between a shop and the road is occupied by vendors who set up their carts in the available space, barely leaving space for people to walk.

Commercial Market used to be such a prestigious place to go to with children for shopping. One would love to see the area in its original state.

Eric N Samuels

Rawalpindi