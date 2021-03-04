Sturgeon rejects claims of plot against Salmond

EDINBURGH: Nicola Sturgeon has insisted “I would never have wanted to ‘get’ Alex Salmond”, as she told a Holyrood committee she had “no motive, intention, (or) desire” for such action against her predecessor.

The Scottish First Minister rejected the “absurd suggestion that anyone acted with malice or as part of a plot against Alex Salmond”, saying the “claim is not based in any fact”.

She added: “There is nothing here that the government has to hide.” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints that the details of complaints against Salmond were “shocking” and his behaviour “was not always appropriate”.

She said Salmond’s account to her of his “deeply inappropriate behaviour” is a “moment in my life that I will never forget”, as she maintained she did not intervene in the Scottish government’s investigation into her predecessor as First Minister.

Ms Sturgeon apologised to the public and the women who submitted sexual harassment complaints about Salmond, saying there had been “a very serious mistake” in the Scottish government’s investigation.

The inquiry into Salmond was launched after a number of women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. But a successful judicial review by Salmond resulted in the government investigation being ruled unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”, resulting in a £512,250 legal fee payout.

He was later acquitted of 13 charges following a criminal trial. Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on Wednesday it was “absolutely right” the Scottish government investigated the complaints, saying an “individual’s profile, status or connections should not result in complaints of this nature being ignored or swept under the carpet”.

She said “two women were failed and taxpayers’ money was lost, I deeply regret that”. She added: “Although I was not aware of the error at the time, I am the head of the Scottish Government so I want to take this opportunity to say sorry to the two women involved and to the wider public.”

Ms Sturgeon said what happened was “simple”, adding: “A number of women made complaints against Alex Salmond. The government, despite the mistake it undoubtedly made, tried to do the right thing.

“As First Minister I refused to follow the age-old pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants.”