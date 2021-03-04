close
March 4, 2021

Free education

Newspost

 
Every child has a right to quality education. Regardless of the financial standing of a child, s/he should have access to education. It is an unfortunate truth that in our country, millions of children have never been inside a classroom. Children drop out of schools because their families need them to earn money. But after sacrificing their education, they get trapped in the cycle of poverty. Many people don’t send their children to school because they cannot afford the fees. Education should be free for the poor so that they can complete their education and find a decent job.

Hussna Ansari

Lahore

