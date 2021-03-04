Where are we heading?

These days, people are seeing the worst kind of hooliganism in provincial and national assemblies. It is quite unfortunate that public representatives behave so poorly. In the assemblies, our politicians hardly talk about the welfare of the people.

Had the government and the opposition joined hands, people would have seen a prosperous Pakistan.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

*****

That politicians created a ruckus in the Sindh Assembly is no surprise. Unfortunately, in our assemblies, people’s problems are hardly discussed – or this is what I have observed as a voter during the last few years. Our assemblies have become a place where politicians blame each other and make fiery speeches for the sake of TV cameras.

This behaviour isn’t limited to the assemblies. From doctors to lawyers, almost everyone is ready to fight.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi