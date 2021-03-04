close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
AFP
March 4, 2021

Germany’s AfD under surveillance

World

AFP
March 4, 2021

BERLIN: Germany’s domestic security agency has placed the far-right AfD under surveillance for posing a threat to democracy, parliamentary sources said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the anti-immigration party in a big election year.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a "suspected case" of ties to right-wing extremism, the sources told AFP.

The decision, made late last week according to a report in Der Spiegel weekly, will allow intelligence agents to shadow the party, tap its communications and possibly use undercover informants.

