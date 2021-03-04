Suspect held after cop wounded in shooting

A policeman was wounded in a firing incident in Liaquatabad on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place when policemen busy in snap-checking tried to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle. The suspects opened fire at police and tried to escape, injuring Malik Amin.

In retaliation, police also fired shots and arrested one of the two suspects, Noman Aftab, in an injured condition while his companion managed to escape from the crime scene. Police claimed to have seized a pistol and a motorcycle from his possession. The injured cop and the robber were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.