PDM fighting for rights of people: Hamza

LAHORE: The PDM is fighting for the rights of people and all stakeholders have to sit together and think about where Pakistan stands today.

This was said by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice President Hamza Shahbaz while talking with the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday. “Even after three years, inflation is not going away. Last year, we paid interest from our own resources,” he said, adding that even the government is not capable to collect garbage from the city. The Election Commission of Pakistan has given a good decision on the Daska election, he said and maintained that similarly every institution will have to do its best. He said if the government spokespersons continue to lie on TV shows, the situation will not be improved.

In the Broadsheet case, Pakistan's accounts were frozen, he said and stated that Yousaf Raza Gillani is a good candidate and will win the Senate poll. If only the ordinance had been brought, the opposition would have been taken into confidence. He said the economy has collapsed and the foreign funding case has been pending for six years.

Five cops reshuffled in Lahore: DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani has issued transfer and posting orders of SHOs in the provincial metropolis Tuesday. Ichhra Police Station’s additional SHO Sub-Inspector Raza Abbas has been posted as SHO Racecourse Police Station, Sub-Inspector Azhar Ishaq as additional SHO Ichhra, Sub-Inspector Rao Naeem posted additional SHO Mustafabad and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Zaka has been posted as additional SHO Samanabad while Inspector Tariq Ali has been transferred to the Police Lines.

Suicide: A 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in the Kahna police limits. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Abdul Hameed. Police claimed the victim jumped in front of the moving train and committed suicide after a dispute with his family. Further investigation is underway.