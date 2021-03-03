Durable peace in Afghanistan common goal of Pakistan, US: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Tuesday said Pakistan had rendered unmatched sacrifices for achieving the lasting peace in Afghanistan, which was the common goal of Pakistan and the United States (US).“Pakistan has rendered immense human and financial sacrifices for durable peace in the Afghanistan,” he expressed these views during a meeting with acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Angela P Aggeler, who called on him here, a news release said.

The minister said Pakistan would continue extending its full support to the new US administration for securing lasting peace in Afghanistan. During the meeting, the minister and envoy also discussed the existing ties and the matters related to mutual interest.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan and US were enjoying old relations and hoped that there would be considerable improvement in these ties under the new US administration.

The acting ambassador said there existed ample opportunities to bring improvement in the existing bilateral ties under the new US administration. The envoy said Afghanistan also valued Pakistan's efforts it made for achieving the durable peace. The meeting also discussed the case of American journalist Daniel Pearl and the accused involved in it. The envoy said it was expected that the family of Daniel Pearl’s would get justice from Pakistan’s court.

The minister said the courts in Pakistan were functioning with absolute independence and he was confident that their decision in this particular case would be based on justice and in line with the law.

The US envoy appreciated Pakistani measures for effectively controlling the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country. Federal Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present in the meeting.