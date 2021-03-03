Man convicted for sexually abusing minor girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A special court on Tuesday convicted a man involved in abducting and later sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl, Geo News reported. The court handed down a 22-year imprisonment sentence to the man and also imposes a fine of Rs1.2 million.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik and the presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases conducted the trial proceedings and convicted Munawar alias Ghafoor upon being proven guilty. The prosecution submitted a DNA report and eight witnesses against the convict during the trial.