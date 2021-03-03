HED move to cut salaries, allowance rejected

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the letter of Higher Education Department (HED) to different universities about cut in salaries and allowance of the teaching faculty, Engineering University Teachers Association (EUTA) on Tuesday demanded the provincial government to withdraw the decision forthwith.

In a press statement issued here, the EUTA office-bearers said though the major universities of the province were passing through the worst financial problems, the provincial government was not focusing any attention on them.

Instead, they said, the government had started building a new university at a cost of Rs14 billion in Swat, the home district of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The EUTA office-bearers said that they would soon launch a protest movement against the unjust and illegal decision of the HED. For the purpose consultation has already been started with other universities and a united campaign would be launched soon, they added.

EUTA also convened a general body meeting of the teachers of the engineering university at 10 am today wherein decisions about protest drive including class-boycott would be taken.