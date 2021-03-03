Fake tea seized

PESHAWAR: The district administration claimed to have seized a huge quantity of fake tea and arrested four accused here on Tuesday.

The officials raided factories on Ashraf Road and Hashtnagri and recovered 18700 kilograms of fake tea, chemicals and other unhygienic material used in the fake tea, said a press release.

Four accused were also arrested from these factories and cases had been registered against them, it added.

The administration had expedited action against the adulterated food items across the district. It has also requested citizens to inform administration of such elements for timely action.