PINS Board of Management members named

LAHORE:On the approval of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education announced the names of the non-official members of the Board of Management of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Lahore and also issued a formal notification in this regard.

The term of nomination of the members of the board will be for four years who will play their role in the betterment of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences as per the powers given in the rules and regulations. Among the members of the board are: former Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal and noted neurosurgeon Prof Anjum Habib Vohra, general cadre retired senior doctor Dr Rehana Malik, administrative specialist and retired civil officer Ms Parveen Agha, Zahid Hussain, senior lawyer Asad Munir and specialist on finance Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain. Dr Khalid Mehmood, executive director, PINS, while expressing satisfaction over the formation of the board, said that the provincial government had appointed talented and capable personalities in terms of their professions.