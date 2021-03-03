National junior athletics c’ship in Peshawar later this month

KARACHI: The National Junior Athletics Championship 2020-21 is likely to be held in Peshawar later this month or in the first week of April, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday.

The athletics sources said that due to the pandemic COVID 19, sports activities were severely affected, and national senior and junior athletics championships could not be organised.

Sources said that Ramadan would begin from the second week of April. Thus, it has been finally decided that at least National Junior Athletic Championship would be organised in Peshawar later this month (March) or in the first week of April. The KP athletics association has started preparation, the sources said.

The sources said that final dates of the championship would be announced soon as its preparation has been started. All affiliated units of Pakistan Athletics Federation, including departments, would participate in the championship.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the national senior championship which is also due from last year would be held in Islamabad, but its schedule would be announced after Ramadan.

The athletics sources also confirmed that All Pakistan Inter University Athletics Championship 2020-21 would be organised by HEC in March.

The sources said that for boys the Inter University Championship would be organised in Islamabad from March 15-18, and for girls in Sargodha.

The schedules have been sent to all affiliated universities of HEC, and it is expected that a large number of boys and girls would participate in these competitions as they are desperate to participate in any big national-level championship to show their talent.

The young athletes in Karachi are practising hard at PSB-owned national coaching centre to participate in the Inter University Athletic championship.