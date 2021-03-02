Four commit suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Four persons, including a woman, committed suicide in separate incidents here on Monday. Aqib Ali of Islam Nagar committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic issue. Waqas Usman of Allama Iqbal Colony ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan of his house.

In another incident, Kashif Ali Khan Lodhi of Muhammad Pura also committed suicide by shooting himself after quarreling with his parents. In yet another incident, Abida Bibi, a married woman of Lalian, also ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills over some domestic problems.

Meanwhile, six persons attempted suicide by consuming poison. They included Afia of Satiana Road, Iqra of Malik Pur, Fiza of Factory Area, Huma of Chak 225 and Wilayat of Awan Pura.

elected: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir has been elected as the President of Soil Science Society of Pakistan.

The oath taking ceremony of the society was held at the New Senate Hall that was administrated by UAF Dr Asif Tanveer.

University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kaleem Abbasi was the guest of honor on the occasion. The other newly elected members of the society include Dr Ghulam Murtaza as General Secretary, Dr Muhammad Iqbal as Treasurer; Dr Abid Niaz as Vice President (Punjab), Dr Javaid Ahmad as Vice President (Sindh ); Dr Maria Musarrat as Vice President ( KPK), Dr Majid Mahmood as Vice President (AJK); and others.

Talking to reporters, Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said the decreasing fertility of the soil was a real challenge for which the soil scientists were playing a commendable contribution to address the issue at the national level. He congratulated the newly selected members.

He said the agriculture sector was directly linked to the poverty alleviation and it is contribution 19 percent to Gross Domestic Product.

Dr Kaleem Abbasi said the UAF had played a pivotal role to fight the challenges of the agriculture sector. He said contribution of the society were commendable for taking tremendous steps to uplift the agriculture sector with soil fertility.

Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir appreciated and acknowledgement for the outgoing Executive Committee. They have set up very high standards of excellence and a big challenge for new EC to keep up the reputation of excellence.

He said they were fully determined to combat the emerging issues of the agriculture in general and soil in particular. He said amid the situation of decreasing land of the agriculture and ever increasing population, it is our duty to increase the per acre production as per developed nations that will help alleviate the poverty from the country.

Prof Dr Kaleem Abbasi along with Hall Warden Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen also planted a tree in a hostel. Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Khurram Zia also spoke.

KILLER GETS IMPRISONMENT, FINE: Additional Sessions Judge Shazia Afzal Cheema on Monday awarded two times life imprisonment and Rs20,000 fine to a man in a rape-cum-murder case of a minor girl. According to the prosecution, Muhammad Saleem of Garh abducted a minor girl and murdered her after rape on September 30, 2018.