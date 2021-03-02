close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

ACE raids public health office in Larkana

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

SUKKUR: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Larkana, led by Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar, under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Larkana-I, Adil Aziz Solangi, raided the office of executive engineer of public health, Larkana, by pursuing a complaint of Rs45 million expenditure without the approval of District Oversight Committee. Former deputy commissioner Larkana had complained about the issue of alleged corruption to the Anti-Corruption Establishment Circle, Larkana, and on the basis of the complaint, the anti-corruption team had taken action and seized relevant record of the executive engineer of public health engineering office, Larkana, and started an investigation. Besides, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, said action was being taken against corruption and such corrupt practices could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Latest News

More From Pakistan