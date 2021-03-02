ACE raids public health office in Larkana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Larkana, led by Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar, under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Larkana-I, Adil Aziz Solangi, raided the office of executive engineer of public health, Larkana, by pursuing a complaint of Rs45 million expenditure without the approval of District Oversight Committee. Former deputy commissioner Larkana had complained about the issue of alleged corruption to the Anti-Corruption Establishment Circle, Larkana, and on the basis of the complaint, the anti-corruption team had taken action and seized relevant record of the executive engineer of public health engineering office, Larkana, and started an investigation. Besides, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, said action was being taken against corruption and such corrupt practices could not be tolerated under any circumstances.