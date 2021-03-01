Uzbek envoy visits KEMU

LAHORE:Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aibak Arif and Ambassador of Pakistan in Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gilani visited King Edward Medical University, Lahore, to discuss the bilateral cooperation.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the academic, research and other projects of the university. He briefed the visitors about 160 years of excellence of KEMU in medical profession.

Prof Balquis Shabbir gave a briefing on the Department of Telemedicine established under the directions of Punjab Governor/KEMU Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. On the occasion, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan said that it was a matter of pride for him to come to Lahore and visit the world's historical prestigious medical institution. He thanked the KEMU chancellor for facilitating this visit.

He said, “We have come here to talk about enhancing mutual cooperation in the field of science and technology.” He applauded invaluable services of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal in the field of medical education. "The fact is that you have provided healthcare services to millions of people and we would like that the citizens of Uzbekistan also to be benefitted from King Edward's HealthCare System" he added. A memorandum of understanding is planned to be signed in future. “We would like to hold webinars and seminars on issues of mutual interest which would expand bilateral relations. The services of KEMU in the field of Telemedicine are commendable’’.