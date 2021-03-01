RDA seals eight illegal plazas on Chakri Road

Rawalpindi: Under the direction of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Isani, Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff conducted an operation against illegal/unauthorized constructed commercial buildings and sealed eight illegal Plazas in location Mohra Chhappar, Hayal Dhamyal and Mohri Ghazan on Chakri Road, Rawalpindi.

Building Control Wing has been actively conducting operations against illegal/unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi. LU&BC Wing’s staff including Building Inspectors Asim Nawaz Khoker, Aamir Mehmood Malik and others carried out operation.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval / No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

RDA spokesman said DG RDA has directed LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal/unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss. The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the illegal/unauthorized area and for high rise buildings as the same are not approved/allowed by RDA, he added.