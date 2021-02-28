Three bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three bodies were found from different parts of the city on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that passersby informed the police about the bodies of a 50-year-old woman in parking area of Allied Hospital, a 65-year-old man in Ghaseet Pura and a 45-year-old man in Warispura. The police have shifted the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem. One of them was identified as Maqsood while investigation is under way.

Power shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company here on Saturday, power supply from Allied Hospital, City, New Civil Lines, Ejaz Town, Gulshan Colony, Raja Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, State Bank, Serena, Rehmat Town, Agri University, State Life, Rasool Pura, Saeed Abad, Akbar Abad, General Hospital, Iqbal Stadium, Khayaban-e-Green, Jalal Street, Ismail Road, Qudrat Abad, Punj Pulli Road, CTM-II, Ali Road, Muneer Abad, Model Town, Eidgah Road, Iqbal Town, Qasim Sain, CTM-1, Cardiology, Faisal, Taj Colony, New Jinnah Colony, Sahid Rasheed Abad and Islam Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Agriculture University grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 3pm while Kathoor feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Din Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Tuesday (March 2).

Similarly, electricity supply from Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Gulberg, Shah Suwariya and Mongi Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 10am to 2pm whereas Mochiwala Road, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board, Maqbool Pur and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe loadshedding from 9am to 3pm on March 2.

Distillery unearthed: The police on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a distillery and arrested an accused with liquor.

A police spokesman said that a police team conducted a raid at Chak 191/RB and unearthed the distillery and arrested accused Tikka Khan and recovered 14 drums of liquor from there. However, seven other accused fled.