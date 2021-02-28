PHC suspends surgeries in two hospitals

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has suspended surgical services at seven operation theatres of two private hospitals, and issued notices for not implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). According to the details, the PHC teams carried out special inspections of four hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Out of these, all kinds of the surgical services in four operation theatres of DG Eye and General Hospital and three of the Jinnah Surgical Complex were suspended till the implementation of standardised measures and submission of the laboratory report to the PHC in this regard.

Moreover, these hospitals have also been directed not to carry out indoor treatment, and they were allowed only outdoor facility for the patients.

A spokesperson for PHC said all these hospitals had been directed to implement the MSDS, and appear before the PHC hearing committee to submit a written reply about the reasons for failure to implement the standards.

“In case, they fail to submit a satisfactory reply, fine can be imposed on them,” he said, adding that these healthcare establishments would not be able to provide health services till the compliance.