Moazzam to hold virtual moot with diaspora on Tuesday

LONDON: The High Commissioner for Pakistan, Moazzam Ahmad Khan will hold the next “Virtual Khuli Katchehri” on Tuesday (March 2) to listen to the suggestions or complaints of the community remotely by Zoom.

According to a press release, the Virtual Khuli Katchehri is an initiative of the Prime Minister to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. In view of Covid-19 restrictions, the Katchehri is being done via Zoom for which registered applicants will be sent a link by email. Details can be found on https://phclondon.org.

The Virtual Khuli Katchehri is not an in-person appointment for Nadra, MRP or any other consular service. “We are aware of the difficulties faced by the Pakistani community in the UK due to lockdown and are trying our best to address them, keeping in view the guidelines of Public Health England,” it said. “The community members facing any emergency are advised to contact the emergency number of the High Commission or send an email to the designated email address,” it added.