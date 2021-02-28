Ready to move forward to resolve issues with India through talks: PM

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan has “always stood for peace” and remains ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue as the country marked the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister on Saturday congratulated the nation and saluted the armed forces on the second anniversary of the country’s response to India’s “illegal, reckless military strikes” against Pakistan.

On February 26, 2019 India violated Pakistani airspace and dropped bombs on Balakot. The following day Pakistan responded and in the ensuing dogfight, downed two Indian aircraft and captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was released shortly after as a peace gesture.

“As a proud and confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing,” Khan said. “We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India’s irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot.”

He also welcomed restoration of ceasefire between Pakistan and India along the Line of Control (LoC). “The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India,” he added, stressing India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his remarks, President Arif Alvi said Pakistan’s desire to maintain peace in the region must not be taken as its weakness. “Will for peace is our strength, never consider it our weakness,” the President said on Twitter.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, meanwhile, said Pakistan wanted to resolve its issues with India through peaceful dialogue. In a televised statement, he said: “We have to find solution to our core issues. We have to find a way through peaceful dialogue.”

Pakistan wants dialogue with India but it cannot ignore the human right violations against the Kashmiris and wants talks on the Kashmir issue in line with the UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

The minister said Pakistan has no aggressive designs but if Balakot will be repeated, Pakistan knows how to defend itself. “On February 26, 2019, India attacked Pakistan, crossed our borders and bombed Balakot and told the world that it attacked a militant camp and killed about 300 terrorists. Today, the facts are before the world that there was no militant camp and no terrorists were killed there.”

He added: “On February 27, Pakistan gave a measured and dignified response. We did not want to increase tension but we wanted to make it clear to the world that that we are determined and we have the capability to defend ourselves.”

He said the world recognised that Pakistan desired peace, adding when the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was formed, Prime Minister Khan issued a statement that if India took one step, Pakistan would take two steps towards peace.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said: “Pakistan Air Force (PAF) proved its capability equal to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of being second to none on the occasion of Operation Swift Retort on February 27, 2019 and established our supremacy in the air.”

Addressing the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort commemorated as Surprise Day here at Air Headquarters, he said: “Thanks to Almighty Allah that the PAF had deterred the aggressor (India) who gravely miscalculated and challenged our sovereignty.”

The air chief said on the strength of our capability and resolve PAF responded in a manner that made the nation proud. He also appreciated all PAF personnel for their professionalism, valour and commitment during Operation Swift Retort.

“Pakistan is a responsible and peace loving nation and its armed forces are prepared to defend its territorial integrity at all costs,” he said.

One such manifestation of peace was witnessed by the world through unconditional return of the captured Indian pilot by the government of Pakistan, said. The air chief emphasised: “However, let me make it clear that our desire for peace should not be misunderstood. In case of any misadventure, our response would be swift, resolute and unwavering.”

Separately, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on the occasion said 27th February, 2019 was a testament that Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, would always defend the motherland against all threats.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said it was not the numerical strength of the armed forces that gave a nation dominance over its adversary in wars, rather the valour and determination of a resilient nation that achieves victory in the end. “It is not the numbers but courage and will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end,” he added.

Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar further said: “Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, shall respond with full might.”