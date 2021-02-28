Crescent Club in Yaseen Akhter Memorial cricket semis

LAHORE: Crescent Club qualified for the semifinals stage of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Ghalib Sports by 4 wickets at Pindi Gym ground.

Fine batting by Akhter Shah, Ahmed Bilal and equally good bowling by Baber Ali, Ali Raza were the main features of the match.

Scores: Ghalib Sports 131 all out in 18.3 overs. Ahmed Bilal 52, Bilal Munir 20. Baber Ali 3/22, M Saeed 2/1, Sadaqat Ali 1/26, Salman Khan 1/26, Imran Sohail 1/24.