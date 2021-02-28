Crescent Club in Yaseen Akhter Memorial cricket semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Crescent Club qualified for the semifinals stage of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Ghalib Sports by 4 wickets at Pindi Gym ground.
Fine batting by Akhter Shah, Ahmed Bilal and equally good bowling by Baber Ali, Ali Raza were the main features of the match.
Scores: Ghalib Sports 131 all out in 18.3 overs. Ahmed Bilal 52, Bilal Munir 20. Baber Ali 3/22, M Saeed 2/1, Sadaqat Ali 1/26, Salman Khan 1/26, Imran Sohail 1/24.