Sat Feb 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

Film workshop

Lahore

LAHORE:Ajoka institute’s five-day filmmaking workshop continued here on second consecutive day Friday.

Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem welcomed the young participants. He said Ajoka had been conducting writing and acting classes for over two years and the filmmaking workshop was next step for providing opportunities for affordable professional training for youths in this promising and challenging field.

He said Ajoka was fortunate to have an experienced and creative director like Aamir Yousaf as the mentor for this workshop. He said Ajoka plans to soon hold regular short filmmaking courses. The workshop will conclude on Monday (28 February) with a short film developed during the workshop and a certificate distribution ceremony.

