IHC directs govt to start work on judicial complex within a month

ISLAMABAD: The IHC on Thursday directed the federal government to start construction work of the judicial complex in the capital within a month. The court ordered to constitute a committee of secretaries of the Interior, Law and Planning ministries and remarked the work should start in thirty days without getting stuck in the bureaucratic problems. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the court did not want to intervene but would also not allow the violation of basic rights. The situation in district kutchery is a matter of the basic rights of complainants, he said, while adding that the court has trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government that the problem will be solved.