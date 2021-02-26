Iraqi defence minister meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Iraqi Minister of Defence Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism. He also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing security and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.