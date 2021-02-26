close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Jail reforms being planned, says Raja Basharat

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said the Punjab government is planning to introduce a major reforms package for the employees of jails and common prisoners across the province which would significantly improve the entire prison system.

He was visiting the office of IG Prisons Punjab where he was received by IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig. A guard of honour was presented by the jail police. Raja Basharat said that he was making the visit on the instructions of CM to consult on proposed prison reforms. He said that for the first time any Chief Minister had thought of poor and helpless prisoners instead of rich ones. He said that the proposed package would provide quality facilities to the prisoners.

