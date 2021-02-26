Bencic eases past Sanders to set up Gauff semi-final

ADELAIDE: Second seeded Belinda Bencic saw off Australian Storm Sanders to set up a semi-final against 16-year-old American Coco Gauff at the Adelaide International on Thursday.

Bencic reached her first semi-final since the WTA Finals in November 2019 when she defeated the tricky left-handed Australian 6-2, 6-4.

Despite winning in straight sets, Sanders pushed the Swiss world number 12 all the way, Bencic eventually winning in one and a half hours.

"I knew she was going to be a really uncomfortable opponent," Bencic said of Sanders, who was ranked 292 before the tournament.

“I had a hard time getting used to how she plays because I have never played her before and she´s still kind of unknown.”