Iqra University organises All-Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity TT C'ship

KARACHI: Iqra University is organising All Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Table Tennis Championship 2020-21 in collaboration with HEC Pakistan on Friday (today) here at Islamia Club.

A total of 14 teams from all over Pakistan have qualified for the championship after winning their zonal events.

The former fastest woman of South Asia Naseem Hameed, national champion and international table tennis player Arif Nakhuda, Prof Dr Farhan Essa and Vice chancellor of Iqra University Prof Dr Wasim Qazi will attend the opening ceremony.