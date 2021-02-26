KU beat IBA as Inter-varsity women football begins

KARACHI: Under the auspices of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, NEDUET is organising All Pakistan Intervarsity Football (Women) Championship 2020-21 from February 25 to 28 on the newly laid FIFA standard synthetic football field.

In the first match, University of Karachi crushed Institute of Business Administration by 4-0. Sosar and Haseena scored two goals each.

Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Secretary Sindh Sports & Youth Affairs, inaugurated the championship and promised Sindh government's support in promoting sports in universities.

The Vice-chancellor of NED University Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi welcomed the participating universities from all over Pakistan and said that the credit of massive sports developments at the NED University goes to Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

The teams participating are from Women University Multan, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT), Bahauddin Zakaria University (Multan), Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, University of Punjab, University of Karachi, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Hamdard University, University of Lahore, Lahore College for Women, NED University of Engineering & Technology, and Superior University.