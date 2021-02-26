close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Lack of hospitals

Newspost

 
February 26, 2021

The largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan, is deprived of state-of-the-art hospitals. In the absence of well-equipped hospitals, residents have to travel to other provinces in search of medical treatment. But moving to another city isn’t a financially viable option. These people have to take some space on rent and then meet other expenses to live there for at least a week. Also, many people who are critically ill die on their way to hospitals.

The Balochistan government is requested to have a look into this issue. Every resident should have access to quality healthcare. It is also important to mention that Balochistan is rich in natural resources and contribute towards the country’s growth. It is shameful that the province’s residents are deprived of the basic facilities.

Farah Saud

Kech

