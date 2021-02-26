Defeating terrorism

The return of terrorist attacks in North Waziristan has raised questions on the performance of the PTI-led government. The attack (Feb 22) claimed the lives of four women social workers. Unfortunately, it isn’t a one-off incident. The area has been witnessing a surge in terrorism for quite some time now. Such incidents have created a wave of fear and mistrust in the region.

The rise in terrorism will have devastating effects on the country if the issue is not dealt with on an urgent basis. The incumbent government and the opposition parties must work together to put an end to terrorism in the country.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi