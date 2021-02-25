People’s vote right robbed in Daska by-polls: Marryium

LAHORE: Talking to media outside accountability court here on Wednesday, PML-N spokesperson Marryium Aurangzeb said that rigging was attempted in the by-elections and the ringleaders robbed people's vote right in Daska by-polls.

Marryium Aurengzeb said that 20 polling stations were targeted as part of a conspiracy. “The government was the mastermind of rigging while stealing flour, electricity, gas and medicines was their only performance”. She said all the doors should be closed on those who tried to steal votes.

She said staff of the Election Commission was kidnapped in Daska and the press release of the Election Commission has confirmed that results were changed.

“The Election Commission should act by setting a precedent for those who steal people’s votes. We want the elections to be transparent and peaceful. Therefore, all doors in democracy should be closed for those who steal votes. The NAB has also lost its moral and legal credibility being involved in corruption.”

To a question about rejection of Pervez Rashid's nomination papers, she said that no one can replace Pervez Rashid as he is a man of ideology. She said the decision will be taken by the leadership that to whom the ticket will be issued.

She said that it should be asked “with whose permission Imran Khan's tout Shehzad Akbar met Mousavi. “For the sake of his commission, he had secret meetings,” she added.

“Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif have not been found guilty in a single case of corruption,” she said, adding, “Broadsheet has paid money to the Sharif family”.