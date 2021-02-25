Pakistan may work in defence production sector with UAE: Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence of the UAE, Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production has conveyed Pakistan’s willingness to work closely in defence production sector to bolster the Pakistan-UAE bilateral ties.

The state minister visited UAE from February 20-24 to attend NAVDEX/IDEX 2021 held in Abu Dhabi. In the meeting with Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Zobaida Jalal thanked the UAE leadership for excellent hospitality provided to her delegation and Pakistani exhibitors in the exhibition.

She also congratulated the UAE on successfully holding the IDEX despite COVID-19 challenges. Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence of the UAE thanked the Pakistani government and Zobaida Jalal for active participation in the exhibition and hoped this would lead towards stronger relations. He also assured of his support towards boosting bilateral ties, including cooperation in defence production sector.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Afzaal Mahmood and Air Commodore Ali Asher, the defence attaché. The minister attended the inauguration ceremony along with the UAE leadership and other visiting ministers. She also visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the IDEX and appreciated the excellent level of preparedness of Pakistani exhibitors.