Procurement for FBR Track and Trace system allowed

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has modified its earlier letter written to the FBR and has now allowed the procurement process for granting of license for placing IT based solution for gauging real production of major tax-evading sectors through Track and Trace system. A top official of PPRA confirmed to The News on Tuesday that they had modified their earlier letter and allowed the FBR to accomplish its procurement proceedings. Till then, the Grievance Redressal Mechanism has been tasked to scrutinize the process but it was not fair to stop the procurement just on the basis of one complaint.

The FBR has been trying to place the Track and Trace System for the last one decade but every time it struck with a controversy and landed into the halt mode. Last time, the Islamabad High Court had struck the bidding process and had given direction for fresh bidding.

The PPRA has now directed the FBR to complete its procurement proceedings, including those of Grievances Redressal Mechanism for grant of licence for providing IT-based solutions for electronic monitoring (Track and Trace system) for tobacco products, cement, sugar and fertilizer. The top official said that at the junior level, the process was stopped but now the PPRA had allowed the process.