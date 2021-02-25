At least 75 inmates die during Ecuador prison riots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: At least 75 inmates died on Wednesday and several were injured in riots blamed on gang rivalry at three jails in Ecuador’s overcrowded prison system, authorities said. As security forces battled to regain control, distraught family members waited desperately for news outside the prison in Ecuador’s western port city of Guayaquil, where officials said 21 died.